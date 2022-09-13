SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer David Largey Sells 5,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$64,825.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,922.68.
SunOpta Stock Up 1.4 %
SOY stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.38. 101,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.73.
About SunOpta
Featured Stories
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.