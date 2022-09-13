Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.19. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

