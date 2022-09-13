Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 906,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $288,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.