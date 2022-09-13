Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.
Sumo Logic Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 906,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.10.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic
In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $34,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $288,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.