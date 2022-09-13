StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $53,323.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,954,223,886 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

