StockNews.com Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

FNLC stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.51.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

