StockNews.com Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in James River Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of James River Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.