StockNews.com Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

BOX Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

