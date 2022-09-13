StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.57 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at $595,256.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 228,781 shares of company stock valued at $319,927 over the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

