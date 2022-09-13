StockNews.com Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:UBA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. 64,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.08.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
