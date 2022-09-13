StockNews.com Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. 64,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

