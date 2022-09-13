StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.22 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.
About SunLink Health Systems
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.