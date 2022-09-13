StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PULM stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $20.80.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

