StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Trading Down 5.9 %

PWFL opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerFleet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.