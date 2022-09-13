StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.
PowerFleet Trading Down 5.9 %
PWFL opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.