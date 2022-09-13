StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Plantronics Price Performance
NYSE POLY opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41.
Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.30). Plantronics had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 684.84%. The company had revenue of $415.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.53 million. Research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Plantronics
Institutional Trading of Plantronics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Plantronics by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Plantronics
Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.
