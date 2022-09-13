StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.49 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

