StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

FSFG stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

