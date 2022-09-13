StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

