StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -58,000.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

