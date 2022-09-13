StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.19 on Friday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

