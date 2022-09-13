StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.94.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
