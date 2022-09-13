StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.53.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
Featured Stories
