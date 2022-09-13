Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.