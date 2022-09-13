Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

