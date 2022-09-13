Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$4.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

CVE ITR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.78. 30,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$61.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

