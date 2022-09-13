Steven H. Kaplan Sells 500 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $8.87 on Tuesday, reaching $242.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. abrdn plc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 56,177 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

