Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Jacinth (Jackie) Fairley Purchases 30,000 Shares

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Rating) insider Jacinth (Jackie) Fairley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$17,190.00 ($12,020.98).

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

