Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.27. 72,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,142,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.03%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.