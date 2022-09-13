SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.31

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 81409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $187,333,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $91,911,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.