Spores Network (SPO) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Spores Network (SPO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $431,658.59 and approximately $116,043.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official website is spores.app. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spores Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards.The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spores Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spores Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

