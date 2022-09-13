Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 237 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 240.50 ($2.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £971.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

