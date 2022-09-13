Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SPPI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
