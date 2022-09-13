SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,050. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

