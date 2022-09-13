SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 260.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SouthState by 70.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SouthState by 19.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,704 shares of company stock worth $4,714,798. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

