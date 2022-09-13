Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 24,810 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.57% of CMC Materials worth $30,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,059,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

