Snyder Capital Management L P Purchases 116,330 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.48% of Valvoline worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

