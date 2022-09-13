Snyder Capital Management L P Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,199.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.73 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,325.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

