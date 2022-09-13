Snyder Capital Management L P Lowers Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479,400 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 152,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

NYSE:EBS opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.