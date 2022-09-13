Snyder Capital Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,375 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.