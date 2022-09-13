Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 724 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $7.02 on Monday, reaching $195.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.