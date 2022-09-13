SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (SMART) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $760,333.94 and $10,378.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.89 or 0.07683400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00170167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00299625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00732908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00580933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.