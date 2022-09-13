SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Price Performance

ETAC stock remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,334. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

