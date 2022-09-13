SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,308 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 434.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 109,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,937.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 73,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,766 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 274,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.