SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,544 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 168,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $96.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $88.39 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

