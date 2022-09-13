SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 117,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 113,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

