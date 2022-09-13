SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,253 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.39. 148,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,239. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.79. The stock has a market cap of $382.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

