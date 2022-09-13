SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770,524. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.