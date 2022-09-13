SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.24. 285,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

