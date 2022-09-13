SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 118,254 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 14.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 483,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 34.7% in the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 581,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPOF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,147. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

