SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 100,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,944,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,019,000 after buying an additional 130,512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 170,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,793. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

