SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 359,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,424,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

