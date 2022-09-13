SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of NorthView Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,637,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,073,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,619,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,864,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAC remained flat at $9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

