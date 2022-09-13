SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 3308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 81.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 391.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 128,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,463.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 185,832 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

