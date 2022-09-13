SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 3308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
Separately, StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
